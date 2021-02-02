$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) to post $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.71). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

HBB traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. 356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,647. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $264.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

