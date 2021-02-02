1,190,703 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,190,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.57% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 243,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 71,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

