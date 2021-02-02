1,616 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Tesla by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $32.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $872.00. The stock had a trading volume of 521,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,564,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $762.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

