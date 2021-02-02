19,212 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,032. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day moving average is $146.07. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $168.51.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

