1inch Market Capitalization Tops $511.51 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One 1inch token can currently be bought for $4.78 or 0.00013725 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 106.1% higher against the US dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $511.51 million and approximately $409.85 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1inch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00143051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066865 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00258048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037535 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,933,571 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.