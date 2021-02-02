1irstcoin (FST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74,324.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $31.81 million and $74,324.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00089898 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000822 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.30 or 0.00312355 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00024904 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.