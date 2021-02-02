1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.35

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.35 and last traded at $54.67, with a volume of 2148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $8,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,662,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $105,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,292,032 shares of company stock valued at $51,476,259 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.