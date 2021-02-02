$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Mizuho raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NYSE CNP opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 94,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 229,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 56,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,009 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.