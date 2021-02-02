$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will report $2.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the highest is $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics reported sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $11.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STMicroelectronics.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,419 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $17,050,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STM opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.