21,320 Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after buying an additional 141,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 140,558 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 28.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 462,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 101,583 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 452,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 15.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 428,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,997. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $137.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

