257,940 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 257,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,907,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARVN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 386.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

