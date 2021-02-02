274,597 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 274,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 13.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 3.76% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,664,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27,957.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,647 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 345,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,269. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21.

