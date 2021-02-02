$288.86 Million in Sales Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post sales of $288.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.32 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $438.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMAB stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

