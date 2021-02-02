$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.21 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $11.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,411,971 shares of company stock worth $139,243,978 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

