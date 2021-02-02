30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. 30DC shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 17,800 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

30DC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TDCH)

30DC, Inc provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 30DC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30DC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.