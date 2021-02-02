33,050 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000. Crown makes up 1.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after acquiring an additional 402,130 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,961,000 after purchasing an additional 381,227 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,219,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 253,398 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,108,000 after buying an additional 202,515 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Crown by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after buying an additional 185,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

CCK stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.14. 12,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,407. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

