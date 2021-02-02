$357.36 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post sales of $357.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.10 million. Infinera posted sales of $384.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFN. B. Riley cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $170,262.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $111,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Infinera by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Infinera by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 109,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

