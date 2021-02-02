37,200 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,000. Visa accounts for approximately 3.9% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.38. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

