$373.50 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $373.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $369.60 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $347.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

