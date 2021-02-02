37,711 Shares in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Bought by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF accounts for 2.7% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC owned 0.97% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 73,904 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.58. 4,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $76.48.

