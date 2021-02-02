3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TGOPY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TGOPY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. 2,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

