$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce sales of $4.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.56 billion. The Gap also posted sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year sales of $14.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.84.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in The Gap in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The Gap in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in The Gap in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $26.99.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

