44,469 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $65,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $249,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,810,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 317,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,970,841.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,606 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

