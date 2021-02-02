$458.13 Million in Sales Expected for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) will announce $458.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.70 million and the lowest is $443.55 million. Eaton Vance posted sales of $452.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eaton Vance.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eaton Vance has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $73.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton Vance (EV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.