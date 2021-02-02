4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Up 5.3%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.55 and last traded at $45.74. 116,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 131,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

