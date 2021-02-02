50,129 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Acquired by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 0.9% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,950,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after acquiring an additional 106,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 525,072 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. 90,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,666. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.