5,144 Shares in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,236,000.

VUG stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,341. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $262.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

