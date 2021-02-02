5,594 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $627,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,916. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

