$590.10 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report sales of $590.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $562.00 million to $618.20 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $658.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

NYSE:GIL opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 386,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 60,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

