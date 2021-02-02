5,976 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

NASDAQ FB opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.29 and a 200-day moving average of $267.56. The company has a market cap of $746.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.