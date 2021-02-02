67,462 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period.

PAPR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. 9,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,339. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

