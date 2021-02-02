$686.58 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report $686.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $676.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $693.72 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $363.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $865,869.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,001.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,513 shares of company stock worth $29,536,390. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $47,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

