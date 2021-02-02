69,137 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Neogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Neogen by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Neogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Neogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,207. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

