80,600 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of AerCap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -152.42 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

