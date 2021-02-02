8,250 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,668,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.39. 24,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,571. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.48. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

