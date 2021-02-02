88 Energy Limited (88E.L) (LON:88E) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

88 Energy Limited (88E.L) (LON:88E)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.53. 88 Energy Limited (88E.L) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 12,924,931 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03. The company has a market cap of £57.15 million and a PE ratio of -5.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.38.

About 88 Energy Limited (88E.L) (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 64% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 486,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

