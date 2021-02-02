88mph (MPH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.10 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. 88mph has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph token can currently be purchased for approximately $137.18 or 0.00375256 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00138694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065730 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00245456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00061991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph’s total supply is 314,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,056 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

Buying and Selling 88mph

88mph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars.

