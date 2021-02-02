908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading Up 15.9%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s share price was up 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.86 and last traded at $63.55. Approximately 382,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 233,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MASS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 908 Devices stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of 908 Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

