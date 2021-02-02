$940.85 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post sales of $940.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $914.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $967.00 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $850.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

SCI stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,738,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 162.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after buying an additional 1,415,011 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,563,000 after purchasing an additional 195,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $7,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

