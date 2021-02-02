94,362 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Acquired by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF comprises 1.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 2.82% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 179.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 64,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 228.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,301. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $32.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

