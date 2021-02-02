9,648 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RARE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on RARE shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

