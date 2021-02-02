9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Trading 14.5% Higher

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s stock price traded up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.42. 6,192,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 1,423,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

