A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Sells $653,800.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $538,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thor Gjerdrum sold 19,169 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $570,852.82.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,747 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $140,653.61.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $220.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

