A10 Networks (ATEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $769.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other A10 Networks news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,889 shares of company stock valued at $142,545 over the last ninety days. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

