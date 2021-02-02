AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMD) Trading 1% Higher

AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMD) shares traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.87. 2,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40.

