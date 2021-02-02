AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,175,500 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 1,492,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SKUFF stock remained flat at $$28.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.