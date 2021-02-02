AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,175,500 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 1,492,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SKUFF stock remained flat at $$28.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.
About AB SKF (publ)
