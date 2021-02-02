AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,163.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,576,000 after acquiring an additional 776,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 648,886 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,641,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.74. The stock had a trading volume of 254,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06. The company has a market cap of $183.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

