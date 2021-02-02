Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW.L) (LON:ANW) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW.L) (LON:ANW) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 442 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 446 ($5.83). Approximately 4,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 21,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447 ($5.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of £72.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 462.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 435.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

About Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW.L) (LON:ANW)

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Thailand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

