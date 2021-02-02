Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Down 8.3%

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)’s share price fell 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.52. 2,284,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,590,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 591.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 216,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 445.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 188,017 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $910,000.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

