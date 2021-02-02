Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) (LON:ASIZ) Trading 0.5% Higher

Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) (LON:ASIZ)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). 1,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 29,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.70. The company has a market capitalization of £34.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29.

Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) Company Profile (LON:ASIZ)

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

